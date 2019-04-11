

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a litterbug who has been dumping soiled cat litter on a road in the Whitewater Region.

OPP say they were first alerted to this issue Apr. 8, but the problem has apparently been ongoing.

Bags of cat feces have been found along Lapasse Rd. between Lookout Rd. and Pleasant Valley Rd.

Littering on a provincial highway carries a $110 fine under the Highway Traffic Act.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

Police are reminding pet owners to dispose of their animal waste in their regular garbage.