OPP, Fire Marshal investigating fire in Perth that injured one
Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a fire in Perth that seriously injured someone.
Lanark OPP were called to help Perth firefighters just before 6 p.m. Friday when a home on Harvey Street in Perth was fully engulfed. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
In a news release Saturday, OPP said the Ontario Fire Marshal has been engaged and is leading the investigation. Lanark OPP and Forensic Identification Services remain at the scene to assist.
No other details were provided about the fire.
If the public has any information that may assist with this investigation, they are asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
