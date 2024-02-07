OPP find stolen vehicle ablaze in Petawawa

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after finding a stolen vehicle on fire in Petawawa.

Police say they were called Wednesday at around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of a church on Ethel Street.

When officers arrived on scene and started investigating, they found that the vehicle -- a white SUV -- was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Pine Place in Petawawa late Tuesday evening.

OPP adds it had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Though firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, the incident is now being treated as suspicious and an OPP Scenes of Crime Officer has been called to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information, dash cam or home security footage related to this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).