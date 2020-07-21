OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police divers are searching Dalhouise Lake, west of Perth, for an Ottawa man who went missing in the water Monday afternoon.

Police said in a press release Tuesday morning that officers were called to Dalhousie Lake Beach at around 3:30 p.m. Monday on reports a 46-year-old man had fallen from his paddleboard and never resurfaced. Police said he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

OPP marine officers, local firefighters, and members of the public searched the water but could not locate the man.

Dive unit officers are searching the water Tuesday.

The man is 46 years old. He has not been identified at this time, as his family does not live in Canada and are unaware of the incident, police said.

