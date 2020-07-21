OTTAWA -- Police divers have recovered the body of an Ottawa man who went missing on a lake west of Perth Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a press release Tuesday morning that officers were called to Dalhousie Lake Beach at around 3:30 p.m. Monday on reports a 46-year-old man had fallen from his paddleboard and never resurfaced.

Police said he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Members of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Team recovered the body early Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police are not releasing the man's name because his family does not live in Canada and are unaware of the incident, police said.

Map for reference purposes.