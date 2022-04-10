OPP cruiser involved in collision in Carleton Place

Ontario Provincial Police say no one was injured in a collision involving a police cruiser in Carleton Place.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Hwy. 7 and McKeely Avenue at approximately 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say an officer responding to an emergency call in a fully marked cruiser was involved in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanark County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.