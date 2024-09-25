OPP confirm body found in Ottawa River was that of missing kayaker

Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed that a missing woman's body was recovered from the Ottawa River this past weekend, days after she went missing while kayaking.

OPP said Saturday that a body had been found near Pembroke, Ont. where a 30-year-old woman was kayaking with another person on Sept. 18. Her kayaking partner, a 34-year-old man, was rescued by police and private citizens. Neither was wearing a life jacket.

In an update Wednesday, police confirmed the body was that of the missing woman. Her name is not being released.

OPP's emergency response team and underwater search and recovery unit, as well as OPP and Sûreté du Québec marine and aviation units aided in the search.