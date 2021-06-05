OTTAWA -- A stretch of Highway 7 in the Tay Valley area will be intermittently closed or have lane reductions through much of the day Saturday as crews clean up a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck driver crashed just before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 near Kirkham Road, about 20 km west of Perth. No one was hurt.

In order to remove the debris from the crash, police say officers will be reducing lanes and temporarily closing Highway 7 at Kirkham Road between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say there will be signs posted to advise drivers of the detours, but motorists are asked to avoid the area Saturday afternoon if possible.