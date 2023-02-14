OPP 'clarifies' use of emergency alert in eastern Ontario Friday

Ontario Provincial Police are justifying their use of an emergency alert Friday that told residents in Lanark County and Sharbot Lake in eastern Ontario to shelter in place because of armed men, despite the fact that no armed men were ever found.

The chaotic scene unfolded Feb. 10 when, during an investigation into a stolen vehicle, police received information that two individuals armed with a handgun were spotted near the Beckwith Township Arena on the Ninth Line of Beckwith. An emergency broadcast alert sent to cell phones across the region urged people to stay in their homes and report suspicious persons.

In what they called a "clarification" Tuesday, OPP said the alert was issued because the two men they were warned about were still at large.

"Public safety emergency alerts are only issued when there is an ongoing, urgent and significant threat to life," the OPP said. "One of the criteria for an emergency alert is that the threat is neither isolated nor contained. Because the suspects were at large, the emergency alert was issued to surrounding townships and municipalities."

The OPP's "clarification" did not explain how they were informed about the allegedly armed men. When contacted by CTV News, OPP refused to elaborate, saying it remains part of their investigation.

Police had released names and photos of the two men, but later retracted them when they determined they weren't connected to the original investigation into the stolen vehicle.

"The OPP has an obligation to balance the public's right to know and the individual's right to privacy. The names and photos of the suspects were released to the public to ensure that those in the area could take appropriate steps to protect their safety," OPP said.

The alert was later lifted when police said the situation no longer met the criteria for a public safety alert. On Friday, police said an ongoing search determined that there was actually no firearm involved.

The two men they were looking for were never found and police said Tuesday they remain wanted on unrelated arrest warrants.

Dale Lewis Scott, 26, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township was arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle investigation. He is facing several charges, including flight from a peace officer and possession of stolen property obtained by crime. On Tuesday, OPP announced additional charges of mischief and driving while suspended, and failing to comply with probation.