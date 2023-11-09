OPP charge suspect in connection to death on Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation

A 61-year-old is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection to a death on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call at a residence on Kagagimin Inamo just after 7 p.m. on Monday. One person was found dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police said the victim has been identified as Joseph Sarazin, 58, of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation.

Rachel Sarazin from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation is facing a charge of manslaughter. The suspect appeared in court on Thursday in Pembroke.

Police released no other information about the death and the investigation.