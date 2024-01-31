OPP charge 5 people with murder in death of Quinte West teen

Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.

Kiean Stoddard was found dead in a motel room on Dundas Street East in Trenton after police officers arrived for a wellness check at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 7.

The cause of death has not been released.

On Wednesday, OPP announced four people had been arrested and charged in connection with Stoddard's death.

Morgan Belyea, 22, of Belleville; Steven Courneyea, 26, of Belleville; Harold Russell, 43, of Quinte West; and Aaron Ryan, 27, of Quinte West are all charged with first-degree murder.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Khadijah Courneyea, 29, of Quinte West, on a charge of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still requesting any doorbell camera or dashcam video from Jan. 3, between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the area of 276 Dundas St. E.

Anyone with information and/or video regarding this incident is requested to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and/or upload video to this link.