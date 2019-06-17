OPP catch Quebec stunt drivers on Hwy 401
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 6:05AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 10:20AM EDT
Four drivers from Quebec are now facing charges of stunt driving and without their vehicles for one week.
After multiple calls to police regarding four vehicles racing eastbound on Highway 401, Leeds OPP stopped the four drivers around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
They were located near Mallorytown and speeding 68 kms per hour over the posted 100 kilometres per hour speed limit on the roadway.
The vehicles have all been impounded for seven days.