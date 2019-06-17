

CTV Ottawa





Four drivers from Quebec are now facing charges of stunt driving and without their vehicles for one week.

After multiple calls to police regarding four vehicles racing eastbound on Highway 401, Leeds OPP stopped the four drivers around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They were located near Mallorytown and speeding 68 kms per hour over the posted 100 kilometres per hour speed limit on the roadway.

The vehicles have all been impounded for seven days.