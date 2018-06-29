

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ontario Provincial Police will be keeping an eye on the roads over the Canada Day long weekend.

The OPP’s Canada Day long weekend aggressive driving campaign will be focusing on drivers who speed and engage in other forms of aggression.

The OPP says it will be deploying its fixed-winged aircraft and helicopter resources over the Canada Day weekend to keep an eye on roads, waterways and trails.

In 2017, 75 people were killed in speed-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roads.

The OPP issued close to 213,000 speeding charges and more than 4,800 street racing charges on OPP-patrolled roads last year.

New statistics show men aged 25 to 34 received the most speeding tickets from OPP officers, with 37,498 charges issued.

Speeding charges (males by age group):

25 to 34 years: 37,498 charges

charges 35 to 44 years: 27,959 charges

charges 45 to 54 years: 26,212 charges

Speeding charges (females by age group):