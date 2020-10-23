OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police believe a missing 60-year-old Simcoe County man may have recently been in the Ottawa area.

Michael Crate of Alliston, Ontario was last seen by family members on Oct. 19 in the New Techumseth area.

Crate is descrbed as a white man, 5'11", approximately 150 pounds, with brown short cut hair and a goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, a light blue faded jean jacket and cowboy boots.

Crate was driving a 2007 Honda Accord with Ontario licence plate BXZB070.

The OPP says officers are concerned for the safety and well-being of Crate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.