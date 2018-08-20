

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The OPP is asking for the public’s help to identify a cyclist injured on Highway 417.

On August 12 at approximately 10 p.m., the unidentified male cyclist sustained injuries on the Queensway at the Pinecrest overpass.

The man is described as white, 25-35 years old, six feet tall, 175 pounds, with short reddish brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a t-shirt, blue and red shorts with white stripes and black shoes.

The man was riding a black and silver Louis Garneau mountain bike with a red water bottle holder and a pink cable lock.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa OPP at 1-888-310-1122.