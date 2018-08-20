OPP asks for help to ID cyclist
OPP badge seen in this undated file photo.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 3:21AM EDT
The OPP is asking for the public’s help to identify a cyclist injured on Highway 417.
On August 12 at approximately 10 p.m., the unidentified male cyclist sustained injuries on the Queensway at the Pinecrest overpass.
The man is described as white, 25-35 years old, six feet tall, 175 pounds, with short reddish brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a t-shirt, blue and red shorts with white stripes and black shoes.
The man was riding a black and silver Louis Garneau mountain bike with a red water bottle holder and a pink cable lock.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
