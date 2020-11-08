Advertisement
OPP asking for help locating missing woman; last seen near Brockville, may be in Ottawa
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 11:21AM EST
Ashley Merkley, 24, was last seen Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, along County Road 2, west of Brockville. Police believe she may be in the Ottawa area. (Photo provided by Ontario Provincial Police)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old woman, who may be in Ottawa.
Ashley Merkley was last seen on County Road 2, west of Brockville, on Friday, Nov. 6.
Police say she may be in the Ottawa area.
Merkley is white, 5'1" (155 cm) tall and weighs around 94 lbs (43 kg), police say. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.