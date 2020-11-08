OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old woman, who may be in Ottawa.

Ashley Merkley was last seen on County Road 2, west of Brockville, on Friday, Nov. 6.

Police say she may be in the Ottawa area.

Merkley is white, 5'1" (155 cm) tall and weighs around 94 lbs (43 kg), police say. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.