OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 30 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

To date, OPH has reported 31,122 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city. Ottawa's most recent COVID-19 death, a man in his 80s, brings the pandemic death toll to 606.

The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continues to rise, but active cases in hospital ticked down slightly.

The seven-day average is 32.4 new cases per day, up from 25.4 one week ago and down from 36.4 four weeks ago.

Thirty new cases is the lowest single-day increase since last Thursday. There were 46 new cases on Sunday, 52 on Saturday, and 39 on Friday

Provincewide, officials are reporting 480 new cases, a decrease after three straight days of more than 500 new cases.

The province’s positivity rate now sits at 2.2 per cent. Officials confirmed two more deaths from the virus on Monday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 31 to Nov. 6): 22.6 (up from 21.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 1 to Nov. 7): 2.0 per cent (up from 1.7 per cent OCt. 29-Nov. 4)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.13 (down from 1.17)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 480 new cases in Ontario, 244 are in people who are unvaccinated, 13 are in partially vaccinated peole and 191 are in fully vaccinated individuals. The vaccination status of the remaining 32 people is unknown.

The infection rate is 7.48 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people compared to 1.74 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated people.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 834,916 (+737)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 803,302 (+1,553)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 284 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 272 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 27 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,232.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 15 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, down from 17 on Sunday. There are currently no patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa area ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 1

70-79: 2

80-89: 5

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,915 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (4,155 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new case (6,941 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,772 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (4,088 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,564 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,102 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,157 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (886 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (539 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 889 (+5)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,927

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 112

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 29 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Nine elementary schools, one secondary school, one child care centre)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20) École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21) École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27) Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27) Barrhaven Public School (Oct. 3) École élémentaire catholique Des Pins (Nov. 1) Immaculata High School (Nov. 1) Connaught Public School (Nov. 2) Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5) École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: