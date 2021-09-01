OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 20 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and there is one new person in intensive care because of the virus.

To date, OPH has reported 28,373 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 resident deaths since the pandemic began. No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since July 8, 2021.

Another 22 existing COVID-19 cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases to 225.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital, excluding the ICU, remained steady on Wednesday.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 and said 13 more Ontarians have died, though six of the deaths are more than two months old and were added because of a data cleanup.

Another 650 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario added 22 new cases to its total count for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added four cases to its total for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and four cases to its total for Hastings Prince Edward. One cases has been removed from the total for Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The Ministry of Health says that, of today’s 656 new cases, 397 were found in unvaccinated individuals, 52 were in partially-vaccinated individuals, 152 were in fully-vaccinated individuals and 55 were in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of 339 people in the province hospitalized with COVID-19, 36 are fully vaccinated. Among 163 people in ICUs, 12 patients are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population is 22 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated population.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 791,007 (+1,860)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 731,198 (+2,914)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 225 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 227 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,555.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednsday. One person is in intensive care

Age cagetories of the people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 3

40-49: 3

50-59: 3

60-69: 1 (this person is in the ICU)

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from total

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.