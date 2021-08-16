OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 20 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Monday.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,997 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 residents have died since the pandemic began.

This is the longest uninterrupted streak of OPH reporting no new deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to OPH data, the last COVID-19 related death in Ottawa was reported on July 8.

Another 19 existing cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved. The number of active cases in the city has ticked up slightly.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals is down slightly. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people is up slightly and the weekly testing positivity is also up.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 43 cases of the Delta variant locally. No one infected with the Delta variant thus far has died.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

Ottawa also surpassed a vaccination milestone Monday with more than 700,000 residents now fully vaccinated. That accounts for 67 per cent of the total population and 76 per cent of the population 12 and older.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 526 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported across the province on Monday. Another 321 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Five more cases were reported across eastern Ontario, including two new cases in Hastings Prince Edward, two new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one new case in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 526 cases reported Monday, Healt Minister Christine Elliot said 353 were in individuals who are unvaccinated and 60 were in partially vaccinated people. The remaining 113 cases were in fully vaccinated people.

Elliott said Sunday that because not all hospitals report their data on the weekend, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions will not be updated on Sundays and Mondays.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 8 to Aug. 14): 11.0 (up from 10.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 9 to Aug.15): 1.4 per cent (up from 1.0 per cent Aug. 6-12)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.11

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 776,655 (+1,794)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 702,084 (9,120)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent (+0)

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 76 per cent (+1)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 138 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 137 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 19 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,266.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from four on Sunday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 60s and one is in their 70s.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,841

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 96 (+2)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 65 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,304 (+2)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,327 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (3,616 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,292 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,279 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,686 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,346 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,971 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,100 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports on COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: