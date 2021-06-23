OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 15 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

Wednesday's report brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ottawa to 27,604. A total of 589 residents have died due to COVID-19.

This comes one day after OPH reported its lowest daily case count since Sept. 1, 2020, with eight new cases.

Another 255 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario, along with 460 newly resolved cases and 11 new deaths from the disease. Public Health Ontario reported 14 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the rest of eastern Ontario, only a single new case was recorded in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

The number of known active cases continues to drop in Ottawa. The average weekly testing positivity rate is now below two per cent and the weekly incidence rate per 100,000 population is below 12.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 15 to June 21): 11.9 (down from 12.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 16 to June 22): 1.7 per cent (down from 2.1 per cent June 14-20)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.88

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 689,862

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 170,792

Total doses received in Ottawa: 782,390

As of Monday, 65 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 16 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses (76 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have received at least one dose and 20 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have had two)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated testing figures this afternoon.

The weekly average positivity rate for Ottawa residents is 1.7 per cent for the week of June 16 to 22.

There were 27,360 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s positivity rate to 1.2 per cent according to the Ministry of Health.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.