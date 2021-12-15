Ottawa Public Health says another 116 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and there is one new admission to hospital with the virus.

This comes as the province reports its highest single-day total in months.

The 1,808 infections provincewide is the most since May 21, when 1,890 new cases were recorded.

Ottawa’s 116 new cases follows 124 on Tuesday and 129 on Monday, which was a seven-month high. However, hospitalizations in the city remain low. As of Wednesday, there were seven COVID-19 patients in hospital and zero in the ICU.

To date, OPH has recorded 33,204 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. There have been zero reported COVID-19 deaths in the capital so far this month.

Four new cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Ottawa, bringing the total to 12.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 7 to Dec. 13): 66.4 (up from 63.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 8 to Dec. 14): 4.5 per cent (up from 3.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.21

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 357 people in Ontario hospitalized with COVID-19, 273 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 154 people in ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 124 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Thirty are fully vaccinated.

The province reported 625 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in unvaccinated Ontarians for a rate of 21.01 cases per 100,000 population. There were 1,046 new cases reported in fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 9.27 cases per 100,000 population. Thirty-nine cases were in partially vaccinated individuals and the remaining 98 people who tested positive have an unknown vaccination status.

More than 11.3 million Ontarians are considered fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 882,376 (+2,541)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 818,167 (+524)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 845 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 802 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 73 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,741.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, up from six on Tuesday.

There are no patients in Ottawa's ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 1

70-79: 4

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 18 new cases (3,363 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 18 new cases (4,477 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 24 new cases (7,227 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 18 new cases (5,069 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 14 new cases (4,366 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 13 new cases (3,777 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,223 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Six new cases (1,229 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (917 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (553 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,493

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 12

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,783

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,140 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

A total of 2,519 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 20 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 134 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 18 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Six new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are two ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 35 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: Two outbreaks NEW

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks NEW

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Child Care (Nov. 17) Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1) Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1) Mary Honeywell Elementary School (Dec. 2) St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2) St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2) Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2) École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Dec. 3) École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé (Dec. 3) Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3) St. Benedict Elementary School (Dec. 4) École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Dec. 4) St. Emily elementary school (Dec. 5) Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6) Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7) St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7) Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7) École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II (Dec. 7) École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Dec. 7) Carleton Heights Public School (Dec. 9) Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10) Imagination Station Licenced Child Care (Dec. 10) Katimavik Elementary School (Dec. 11) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Dec. 11) St. Gabriel Elementary School (Dec. 12) Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12) Chapman Mills Elementary School (Dec. 13)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: