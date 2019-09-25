

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Public Health says it has been notified of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Ottawa in 2019. Final lab confirmation is pending.

However, OPH says while there has been a relatively low level of West Nile activity in the city’s mosquito population, the risk remains until the first hard frosts of the fall season later in the year.

As of last week, there were four confirmed human cases of West Nile infection in the province of Ontario. Last year there were 137, with seven of them in Ottawa.

Humans infected with West Nile virus often show no symptoms, OPH says, but in about 20 per cent of cases, people may experience flu-like symptoms of headaches, fever, muscle aches, and possible rashes. In extremely rare cases—less than one per cent of all infections—the virus can attack the central nervous system. The risk of serious complications is higher in the elderly and in people with weakened immune systems.

As the warmer fall weather continues, OPH is reminding citizens to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Measures include:

Applying a Health Canada-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET or icaridin to exposed skin and clothing

Protecting yourself, especially between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and any time you are near shady, bushy, or wooded areas

Wearing light-coloured, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing, such as long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks, to protect exposed skin

Making sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition

Reducing standing-water sites around your home, such as bird baths, toys, flower-pot saucers, swimming-pool covers, old tires, wheelbarrows, buckets, and cans

Keeping all openings to rain barrels covered with screen mesh at all times

OPH says the City of Ottawa routinely applies larvicide to City-owned roadside storm-sewer catch basins and other standing water sites on City property in an attempt to control the mosquito population.