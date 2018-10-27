

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Public Heath held its first flu clinic of the season Saturday.

People lined up for over an hour to get the vaccine at All Saints High School in Kanata.

It was an above average turnout for the first clinic- “Last year was a bad flu season, so I think a lot of people are coming to get their vaccine,” says Kerry Kennedy from Ottawa Public Health.

Last it was the deadliest flu season in the U.S. in more than 4 decades.

Here at home, it was a particularly tough year- CHEO reported it has never seen a month like February- An average 249 visits a day to the emergency department.

This year is the first year a high dose vaccine will be available to people over the age of 65. It has 4 times the concentrate and is expected to be more effective for the older generation.

Officials are predicting this year won’t be as bad- but are still urging people to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is your best defense- it not only protects your but those around you- your family and your community,” says Dr. Genevieve Cadieux with OPH.

Ottawa Public Heath will be holding ten flu clinics this year. A full list can be found here.