OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 45 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday's COVID-19 dashboard update brings Ottawa's total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,948 since the pandemic began,

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. OPH says 432 residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19.

The province reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Sunday. Figures between the two levels often differ because of different data collection times.

Ontario is also reporting that Ottawa has seen a total of seven cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant and one case of the B.1.351 variant, up from five cases and one case, respectively, on Saturday. Data corrections or updates can result in case records being removed and/or updated and may result in totals differing from past publicly reported case counts, the province advises.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 981 new cases of COVID-19, but mentioned that case counts may continue to fluctuate because of data quality checks and remediation activities following a data migration at Toronto Public Health. The province reported another 42 deaths related to COVID-19 and another 1,235 newly resolved cases on Sunday.

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends remain firmly in the "Orange-Restrict" level under Ontario's COVID-19 framework, which is where Ottawa will be placed on Tuesday when the provincial stay-at-home order lifts. Ottawa's weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 residents fell on Sunday, and the estimated reproduction number remains below 1, suggesting viral spread is slowing. The COVID-19 wastewater surveillance project is also showing a downward trend in the viral signal in recent days.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health will be moved to the "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 26.0 (down from 27.6 cases on Saturday and 30.1 cases on Friday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 6-11)

Reproduction number: 0.82 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 12

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 38,030*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa increased slightly to 426 on Sunday from 420 on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 39 newly resolved cases, bringing the city's total to 13,090.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 has fallen to its lowest level since early January. OPH says there are 13 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with three in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s, four are in their 60s, four are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), two are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and one is 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 48,701 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Saturday and 15,947 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updated testing figures on weekends. In its most recent update on Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,262 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 11 and 6,559 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the Family Day holiday.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (1,031 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new case (1,717 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (2,972 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (1,961 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (1,814 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (1,680 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (1,021 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (625 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (684 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (440 total cases)

Unknown: (3 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case removed

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 25 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 25 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Valley Stream retirement home has officially ended. Thirteen residents of the home died between Jan. 2 and Feb. 12, and there were 83 total cases among residents and staff.

New outbreaks were declared Sunday at Carlingwood Retirement, Extendicare Starwood and a City View home daycare.

There are seven active community outbreaks, linked to a corporate office workplace, a distribution centre, a warehouse, two retail stores, a health workplace, and one workplace identified as "other".

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 (NEW) Mothercraft Ottawa home child care - 32715 Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement (NEW) Extendicare Starwood (NEW) Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Residence St. Louis Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32620 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).