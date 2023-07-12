Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River

The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.

Two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots died when the helicopter crashed during a nighttime training exercise on June 20. The bodies of Capt. David Domagala and Capt. Marc Larouche were recovered from the water the next day.

Since the crash, the wreckage of the Chinook has remained 70 feet below the surface of the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa.

The Canadian Armed Forces says a team of military members, with support from contracted companies, began the process on Tuesday to recover the wreckage.

Personnel will use a crane to raise the helicopter with the support of barges.

"Once the aircraft is raised, it will be towed to shore and further assessed as part of an ongoing Directorate of Flight Safety investigation," the military said in a statement. "The aircraft will be removed from shore via truck once released by Flight Safety members."

Residents are being warned to expect to see an increased marine and shore activity over the coming days, and the military is asking people to stay away from the recovery site.

Last week, a military spokesperson said it was a delicate process to recover the aircraft from the water.

"The aircraft is currently under approximately 70 feet of water. River currents, poor visibility at the depth of the aircraft and the need to ensure the aircraft is removed safely, while avoiding any potential environmental impact, means its removal will be a complex undertaking that may take time," the spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

The military says "small amounts" of fluid from the helicopter have been found in the water within the containment area, but there is no evidence of any contamination along the riverbank or nearby beach.

"With the possibility of fluids (fuel products) being released from the aircraft, spill containment response was implemented in the form of booms," the military said in a statement. "Small amounts of product released from the helicopter have been noted in the water within the containment area and have been removed by the consultant contracted to manage any site contamination.

"At this point, there is no evidence of any environmental contamination along the riverbank or the beach."

Officials will continue to conduct sampling of the water to address and contain any contamination resulting from the accident or recovery of the aircraft.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's Directorate of Flight Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond