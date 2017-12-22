

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Here is a list of closures and service reductions in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays.

City of Ottawa services

Ottawa City Hall and Client Service Centres are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

The City’s Provincial offences Court is closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day. The December 25 pick-up will take place on December 26. Collection will be delayed by one-day all week. The New Year’s Day pick-up will take place on January 2.

City-operated Child Care Services will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed December 24, 25, 26, 31 and January 1

OC Transpo

OC Transpo will operate on a reduced schedule from December 25 to January 5.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule

On Boxing Day, OC Transpo will run on a Saturday schedule

Malls and retail outlets

The Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Centre, Place d’Orleans, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets will be closed on Christmas Day. All malls are also closed New Year's Day

All City of Ottawa malls will be open on Boxing Day.

LCBO outlets will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall will be open (weather permitting) Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The skating court at Lansdowne will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, weather permitting.

The Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink will be open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, weather permitting. The Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink is closed on Christmas Day.

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules during the holiday season. Most recreation facilities are closed and classes are cancelled on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.