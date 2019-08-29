

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Here’s a look at the schedule changes in the City of Ottawa for Labour Day – Monday, September 2

OC Transpo

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule (only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service)

For more information on holiday schedules, visit www.octranspo.com

Municipal Services

Ottawa City Hall and all Client Service Centres will be closed

The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Pick will be delayed by one day all week

The Trail Road waste facility will be closed

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic on Clarence Street, dental clinics and Parent in Ottawa Drop-ins will be closed

All municipal child care centres will be closed

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed

Recreation Services

Some City of Ottawa pools will be open for public swimming, fitness activities and aquafitness with modified schedules

Most programs at pools, community centres and arenas will be cancelled

Shopping