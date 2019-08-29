Open and Closed on Labour Day
Here’s a look at the schedule changes in the City of Ottawa for Labour Day – Monday, September 2
OC Transpo
- OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule (only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service)
- For more information on holiday schedules, visit www.octranspo.com
Municipal Services
- Ottawa City Hall and all Client Service Centres will be closed
- The City’s Provincial Offences Court will be closed
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Pick will be delayed by one day all week
- The Trail Road waste facility will be closed
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic on Clarence Street, dental clinics and Parent in Ottawa Drop-ins will be closed
- All municipal child care centres will be closed
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed
Recreation Services
- Some City of Ottawa pools will be open for public swimming, fitness activities and aquafitness with modified schedules
- Most programs at pools, community centres and arenas will be cancelled
Shopping
- The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 am to 6 pm
- All other malls will be closed on Labour Day
- All LCBO locations will be closed
- Two Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be open from 11 am to 5 pm – College Square and 1860 Bank St.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open
- The Loblaws stores on Rideau Street and Isabella Street will be open
- Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open