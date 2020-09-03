Advertisement
Open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 4:00AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Here is a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day - Monday, Sept. 7.
COVID-19 Assessment Centre and Care Clinics
- The Moodie Care Clinic will be open during regular hours on Labour Day, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 595 Moodie Dr.
- The Heron Care Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labour Day. The clinic is located at 1485 Heron Rd.
- The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena is closed on Labour Day.
Ottawa Transit Service
- OC Transpo bus and O-Train service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Sept. 7
- The O-Train Line 1 will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate from 7:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- For route information, visit octranspo.com
- The OC Transpo Customer Service Centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips for Sept. 7 will be cancelled automatically
Municipal Services
- City of Ottawa Client Service Centres are closed on Labour Day
- The 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters. Call 3-1-1 or 613-580-2400
- All municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
- All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery remain closed
- Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic is closed
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green gin, recycling or garbage collection. Pickup will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Collection will be delayed by one day all week
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day
- Multi-residential recycling, garbage and bulky-item collection will be delayed by one day all week
- The Trail waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ottawa malls
- The Rideau Centre will be open on Labour Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Stores in the ByWard Market and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Labour Day
- Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans, St. Laurent Centre and Tanger Outlets are closed on Monday
- LCBO outlets are closed on Labour Day
Grocery Stores
- Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday
- Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday
- Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labour Day
Museums in the National Capital Region
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.
- The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.
- The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day
- The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day
- The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day.
- The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Diefenbunker is closed on Labour Day.