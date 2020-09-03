OTTAWA -- Here is a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day - Monday, Sept. 7.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre and Care Clinics

The Moodie Care Clinic will be open during regular hours on Labour Day, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 595 Moodie Dr.

The Heron Care Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labour Day. The clinic is located at 1485 Heron Rd.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena is closed on Labour Day.

Ottawa Transit Service

OC Transpo bus and O-Train service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Sept. 7

The O-Train Line 1 will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate from 7:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

For route information, visit octranspo.com

The OC Transpo Customer Service Centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips for Sept. 7 will be cancelled automatically

Municipal Services

City of Ottawa Client Service Centres are closed on Labour Day

The 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters. Call 3-1-1 or 613-580-2400

All municipal Child Care Centres will be closed

All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery remain closed

Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic is closed

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green gin, recycling or garbage collection. Pickup will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Collection will be delayed by one day all week

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day

Multi-residential recycling, garbage and bulky-item collection will be delayed by one day all week

The Trail waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa malls

The Rideau Centre will be open on Labour Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores in the ByWard Market and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Labour Day

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans, St. Laurent Centre and Tanger Outlets are closed on Monday

LCBO outlets are closed on Labour Day

Grocery Stores

Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday

Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labour Day

Museums in the National Capital Region