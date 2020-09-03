OTTAWA -- Here is a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day - Monday, Sept. 7.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre and Care Clinics

  • The Moodie Care Clinic will be open during regular hours on Labour Day, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 595 Moodie Dr.
  • The Heron Care Clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labour Day. The clinic is located at 1485 Heron Rd.
  • The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena is closed on Labour Day.

Ottawa Transit Service

  • OC Transpo bus and O-Train service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Sept. 7
  • The O-Train Line 1 will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.
  • O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate from 7:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.
  • For route information, visit octranspo.com
  • The OC Transpo Customer Service Centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips for Sept. 7 will be cancelled automatically

Municipal Services

  • City of Ottawa Client Service Centres are closed on Labour Day
  • The 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters. Call 3-1-1 or 613-580-2400
  • All municipal Child Care Centres will be closed
  • All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed
  • The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery remain closed
  • Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic is closed

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

  • There will be no curbside green gin, recycling or garbage collection. Pickup will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Collection will be delayed by one day all week
  • Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day
  • Multi-residential recycling, garbage and bulky-item collection will be delayed by one day all week
  • The Trail waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa malls

  • The Rideau Centre will be open on Labour Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Stores in the ByWard Market and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Labour Day
  • Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans, St. Laurent Centre and Tanger Outlets are closed on Monday
  • LCBO outlets are closed on Labour Day

Grocery Stores

  • Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday
  • Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday
  • Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labour Day

Museums in the National Capital Region

  • The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday
  • The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.
  • The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.
  • The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 7.
  • The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day
  • The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day
  • The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed on Labour Day.
  • The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Diefenbunker is closed on Labour Day.