Here's a look at what's open and closed across Ottawa on Monday as the City of Ottawa cleans-up after Friday's two tornadoes and severe thunderstorm.

HYDRO

Hydro Ottawa - 33,000 customers without power as of 11 p.m. (On Saturday, 177,000 customers were without power)

Hydro Quebec – 3,243 customers without power across the Outaouais

SCHOOLS

Ottawa Carleton District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools are closed. No Extended Day programs or toddler/infant programs

Ottawa Catholic School Board says all elementary and secondary schools are closed.

French Public School Board says all schools will be open except Omer Deslauriers and Charlotte Lemieux

French Catholic School Board says the following schools are closed:

Terre-des-Jeunes

Edouard-Bond

Pierre-Elliott Trudeau

Pierre-Savard

Sainte-Kateri

Laurier-Carriere

Redeemer Christian High School is closed.

Turnbull Academy is closed

University of Ottawa says classes will proceed as scheduled

Carleton University says classes will proceed as scheduled

Algonquin College says classes will proceed as scheduled

City of Ottawa says Huron, Foster Farm and Borden Farm Child Care Centres will be closed today.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES:

Treasury Board says all Federal employees in the National Capital Region are asked to work from home today.

The C.D. Howe Building at 234 Queen Street is closed

Statistics Canada says its offices in Ottawa and Gatineau will be closed today.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says its buildings at Tunney’s Pasture, 2745 Iris St., 1550 Carling Ave. and Plouffe Park at 1010 Somerset Street are closed

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES:

Ben Franklin Place at 101 Centrepointe Drive and Mary Pitt Centre at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed today. All other Client Service Centres are open.

Any matters scheduled for Monday, September 24 at the Provincial Offences Court at Constellation Drive will be rescheduled

Garbage collection continues this week as scheduled

OC Transpo is operating on a normal schedule. Buses may be delayed where traffic signals are not operating

The following Ottawa Public Library branches are closed:

Nepean Centrepointe

Carlingwood

Emerald Plaza

Richmond

Ruth E. Dickinson

Sunnyside

MUSEUMS:

The Canadian War Museum will be closed today

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be closed today.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be closed today

(Canadian Museum of Nature and Canada Science and Technology Museum are normally closed on Monday).

Canadian Museum of History is open (Ontario residents who work at the Canadian Museum of History are asked to stay home)

MALLS:

All malls in the City of Ottawa are open today.