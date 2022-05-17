Open-air fire ban lifted in Ottawa

Ottawa Fire Services has lifted its open-air fire ban for the city of Ottawa.

The ban was issued last week amid a record-breaking heatwave and dry conditions. There had been several grass and brush fires alongside 30-degree heat and more than a week without rain.

Following two days of rainfall, including a record amount on Monday, OFS said the burn ban was lifted.

The #OpenAirFireBan has been lifted.



‼️If you plan on having a fire:



✅Ensure you have a valid permit📄



✅Call the burn line before starting your fire 613-580-2880📞



✅Ensure you have plenty of 💧 to extinguish the 🔥 #OttNews



➡️For more info visit:https://t.co/XWvM0Ae1aB pic.twitter.com/nt4xpVcSSZ — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 17, 2022

The fire service says if you plan on having a fire outdoors, make sure you have a valid permit, ensure you have plenty of water nearby to extinguish it, and call the burn line before starting your fire 613-580-2880.

RECORD RAINFALL

Environment Canada says 28.4 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport Monday as a storm moved across the city.

The previous rainfall record for May 16 at the Ottawa Airport was 19.0 mm, set in 1981.

Aside from Wednesday, rain is in the forecast for the remainder of this week and the weekend.