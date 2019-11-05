

CTV Ottawa





The Canadian War Museum is saying sorry for a mistake made on fundraising materials distributed across the country.

According to the museum’s own admission, a letter was recently sent out to Canadians looking for donations. However, on the envelope of that letter is an image of an American soldier instead of a Canadian one.

“The image should have been that of a Canadian soldier. The War Museum acknowledges and apologizes for this mistake,” said a museum spokesperson in a written statement.

The nature of the fundraising initiative that was the focus of the solicitation campaign was not mentioned in the statement.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada’s national museum of military history.