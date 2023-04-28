Ontario twin sisters score third big lottery win

For twin 81-year-old sisters in Belleville, Ont., winning the lottery is getting to be a habit.

Gerry Fobert and Joyce Brady are celebrating winning a $300,000 prize with Instant Plinko. But it's not their first big win.

The sisters, who have been playing the lottery together since 2010, won $100,000 in 2011 and $1 million in 2015. They shared those winnings with friends, family, charities and churches, OLG said in a news release.

The sisters are both retired from the Hawkins Cheezie Factory.

Fobert bought the Instant Plinko winning ticket when she was out running errands, and brought the ticket to the store when she realized they had won a chip drop.

"At first I thought the machine broke down, but when OLG called, I knew we had won big," she told OLG. "I went home to tell Joyce and told her I wasn’t sure how much we won, because we have to go to Toronto to drop the chip."

They both attended the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, where they won the $300,000.

"We’re very fortunate,” Brady said. “We’re going to share with our sister-in-law, our family and friends who need it and our churches.”

They said they haven't yet thought whether they will spend any of it on themselves.

"We’ll see what’s left after we take care of everyone else,” Brady said.

Added Fobert: "We have a good life and are very blessed."