OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417

    OPP arrested a truck driver on 14 charges on Tuesday after a traffic stop. (OPP/Handout) OPP arrested a truck driver on 14 charges on Tuesday after a traffic stop. (OPP/Handout)
    Share

    An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call about a possible impaired driver on Highway 417 in west Ottawa near Highway 7 on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m.

    Officers located and stopped the driver, who was subsequently arrested.

    A search of the trunk revealed a "large" amount of alcohol, including open alcohol. An OPP motor vehicle inspector also found numerous infractions.

    "The OPP would like to thank members of the public who continue to report possible impaired drivers. This helps to keep Ontario roads safer for the motoring public," OPP said in a statement.

    A 30-year-old from Lakeshore, Ont. is facing 14 charges including:

    • Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code
    • Adult Posses of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
    • Driving While Under Suspension
    • Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with Air Brake - No Endorsement
    • Fail to Maintain Daily Log
    • Fail to Accurately Complete Daily Inspection Report
    • Fail to Carry CVOR Certificate or Lease
    • Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle
    • Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle
    • Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle - No Valid CVOR Certificate
    • Operate Vehicle - Fail to Display Inspection Sticker or Proof
    • Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance
    • Adult Insecure Load - Commercial Motor Vehicle
    • Adult Owner - Operating Vehicle - Missing Emission Control Equipment

    He was released and is set to appear in an Ottawa courthouse at a later date.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story said the driver was charged with impaired driving but OPP say after a sobriety check, the driver was not charged. CTV News regrets the error.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News