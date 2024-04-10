Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417

An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call about a possible impaired driver on Highway 417 in west Ottawa near Highway 7 on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers located and stopped the driver, who was subsequently arrested.

A search of the trunk revealed a "large" amount of alcohol, including open alcohol. An OPP motor vehicle inspector also found numerous infractions.

"The OPP would like to thank members of the public who continue to report possible impaired drivers. This helps to keep Ontario roads safer for the motoring public," OPP said in a statement.

A 30-year-old from Lakeshore, Ont. is facing 14 charges including:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code

Adult Posses of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Driving While Under Suspension

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with Air Brake - No Endorsement

Fail to Maintain Daily Log

Fail to Accurately Complete Daily Inspection Report

Fail to Carry CVOR Certificate or Lease

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle

Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle - No Valid CVOR Certificate

Operate Vehicle - Fail to Display Inspection Sticker or Proof

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

Adult Insecure Load - Commercial Motor Vehicle

Adult Owner - Operating Vehicle - Missing Emission Control Equipment

He was released and is set to appear in an Ottawa courthouse at a later date.