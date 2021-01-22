OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators, Ottawa Redblacks, Ottawa 67's, the tourism sector and Ottawa Pure Country 94's Jeff Hopper are teaming up with the Ontario government to encourage you to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod announced the launch of #StayHomeON on Friday, a social media campaign designed to encourage people to stay home to help save lives.

"While we cannot join fans in the stands, we can cheer from home," said MacLeod in a statement. "We cannot tour the ROM or Science North, but we can explore their digital collections. We cannot visit a theatre right now, yet we can watch a made in Ontario production at home."

Ottawa Pure Country 94's Jeff Hopper posted a video on Twitter Friday morning encouraging people to stay home.

"As many of you know, I lost my father to COVID-19 late last year. He had many health issues working against him and he was 70-years-old," said Hopper.

"I got COVID-19 after that and it tried to take me down. I am 44 and in great health, it can happen to anyone including you. Please take care of yourself, take care of the people you love the most. Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives."

Please don't risk your health... It's impossible to know how you or your loved ones will be affected if infected by Covid-19. #stayhomeON pic.twitter.com/Eb4Bb1on3U — Jeff Hopper ��️ (@HopperJeff) January 22, 2021

Hopper spent a week in hospital with COVID-19 in December. Hopper said he contracted novel coronavirus from his father, who died in early December.

Ottawa Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice posted a video on Twitter.

"Let's help stop the spread of COVID-19. Staying home saves lives, it's as simple as that," said LaPolice.

"For the health care workers and the essential workers out there, we thank you very much."

Ottawa 67's head coach Andre Tourigny posted a video on the Ottawa 67's Twitter handle.

Ottawa Tourism said on Twitter that, "Staying at home is more important than ever to keep everyone safe! Support businesses from home by exploring virtual activities, and order online from local restos and stores."