Ontario spending $2.7 million to upgrade electrical workers' skills in eastern Ontario
The government of Ontario says it is spending $2.7 million to upgrade the skills of 65 electrical workers in eastern Ontario.
Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at KE Electrical in Kanata Tuesday morning.
"This project, led by KE Electrical, will provide participants with the skills they need to progress from apprentices to labourers, labourers to journeymen," Ford said. " Programs like these are helping to ensure we have the skilled workforce to build the homes, schools, hospitals and infrastructure projects our growing province needs."
The government says the training will be delivered at sites throughout eastern Ontario and will be free to all employees, while mileage and other travel expenses will be reimbursed.
Ford said this program is part of a larger investment into hiring 100,000 skilled trades workers in Ontario, including at least 1,600 more electricians.
Ford made the announcement alongside Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
Led by Premier Ford, our government has been on a mission to help every worker gain skills they need to find in demand jobs close to home," McNaughton said.
The province says the project is funded through the government's $700-million Skills Development Fund, which supports programs that connect jobseekers with skills and training.
PREMIER ASKED ABOUT BILL 124 APPEAL
Ford was asked several questions about his government's decision to appeal appeal a court ruling that struck down Bill 124, that legislation that capped public sector wages for a period of three years, which was found unconstituitional.
The legislation was heavily criticized by groups representing public sector workers, who argued he bill violates a section of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that protects meaningful collective bargaining. The province maintained the opposite, but Justice Markus Koehnen released an 80-page decision in November arguing that Bill 124 does infringe on the applicants' rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining. The province immediately promised to appeal.
Ford said he would not comment on the court process, and instead touted his government's spending on health care. When pressed on the issue, he said his goal is to respect taxpayers.
"Our whole goal with Bill 124, I have to make sure we respect the taxpayers but also make sure the front-line workers are treated fairly and come up with common ground," Ford said. "We're going to sit down again with the unions and we're going to get a fair deal for the front-line workers but always respecting the taxpayers, making sure that we're prudent fiscal managers of the taxpayers' money."
He would not comment on whether his government would take the appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada if it fails.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Colton Praill.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 RCAF members killed after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says two Royal Canadian Air Force members have died after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
DEVELOPING | Missing Titanic sub may have estimated 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland may only have an estimated 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, based on initial reports, officials said on Tuesday.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population reaches 40 million, non-permanent residents a growing share, study finds
Non-permanent residents (NPRs) represent a growing share of Canada's population, according to a new study by Statistics Canada based on the 2021 census.
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
U.S. concerned over reports China planning military facility in Cuba
The United States on Tuesday pressed its call for military communication channels with China and signaled concern over reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Missing Titanic sub may have estimated 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland may only have an estimated 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, based on initial reports, officials said on Tuesday.
-
Cape Breton-based employment organization mismanaged $1 million: auditor general
Nova Scotia's auditor general says a Cape Breton-based employment services organization mismanaged $1 million in government funds.
-
The summer solstice is forecast to bring sunny, warm weather to the Maritimes
The summer solstice, marking the astronomical start of summer, will take place Wednesday and will bring with it sunny and warm weather.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford reveals who he's voting for in Toronto mayoral election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revealed the mayoral candidate in Toronto he’s planning to vote for next week.
-
Child rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
A child is being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Pat Foran recorded his conversation with a scammer. Here's how it went
I recently got a phone call from a scammer and was able to record it to help other recognize how a vishing scam works. Here's how the call went.
Montreal
-
Police need access to less lethal weapons: coroner's report on Repentigny killing
A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a town northeast of Montreal recommends the municipal force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons.
-
Black, disabled Laval man wins third decision against police
Pradel Content is a Black man with a disability from Laval, Que., and he has won a third legal victory against two Laval police (SPL) officers he accused of racial profiling him in 2018.
-
Jury rules Quebec man ran 20-year mail fraud scheme that stole US$175 million
A United States federal jury has convicted a Quebec man of running a 20-year mail fraud scheme that stole more than US$175 million. Patrice Runner, 57, was convicted in a New York District Court last week on 14 charges.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 RCAF members killed after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says two Royal Canadian Air Force members have died after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with two counts of murder in Wiikwemkoong slayings
Three people, including a 19-year-old Toronto man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wiikwemkoong that left two dead and one injured, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.
-
Police say impaired suspect from England was driving 160 km/h on Hwy. 17
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a British suspect with stunt and impaired driving following an incident Monday evening.
London
-
New steel arches lifted into place for Victoria Bridge reconstruction project
A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch two steel arches — each weighing 130 tonnes and spanning 90 metres wide — were lifted into place as part of the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.
-
St. Joseph’s to be first in Canada to offer new way to personalize medicine to treat cancer, other diseases
St. Joseph’s is to be the first in Canada to offer a new way to personalize medicine to treat cancer and other diseases. The multi-organizational partnership will focus on personalizing treatments through molecular imaging and targeted therapy.
-
OPP seek suspects after pride flag thefts in Perth East, Norwich
Provincial police are looking for suspects after a pride flag was removed and damaged in Perth East and another flag was stolen in Norwich.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba.
-
Man with weapon arrested at Winnipeg hospital
Winnipeg police arrested an armed man who was hiding in a room at a hospital Tuesday morning.
-
'We've never stopped': Family still searching for Jennifer Catcheway 15 years after disappearance
It’s been 15 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Catcheway, and her family has never stopped searching.
Kitchener
-
Hearing underway for Guelph Police officer Const. Corey McArthur
A hearing is underway for suspended Guelph Police officer Corey Mcarthur, who is appealing a decision that he must resign or be fired from the force.
-
Six-year-old Guelph student left behind during field trip
The mother of a six-year-old Guelph student is speaking out after her son went to the washroom before getting on the bus for a school-wide trip but later realizing, the bus left without him.
-
Arpan Khanna narrowly wins Oxford federal byelection
After leading for the majority of the day, Conservative MP Arpan Khanna has won the federal byelection in Oxford County.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead in workplace accident outside Calgary
A 43-year-old man has died following a workplace accident southwest of Calgary, emergency responders have confirmed to CTV News.
-
'We're gonna have a flood': Naheed Nenshi recalls 2013 flood, 10 years later
The man who was leading Calgary through its most vulnerable point says there is a lot to be proud of what's been done and learned since the 2013 flood.
-
Banff bison pilot project 'a success,' Parks Canada says
A strategy to reintroduce plains bison to Banff National Park is being called a success by Parks Canada, which says there is massive support for the initiative.
Saskatoon
-
Leaked email reveals operating room closures at Saskatchewan's largest hospital
Operating rooms at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital are closed for six days in June, according to an internal email sent to Saskatoon surgeons. A health-care worker CTV News spoke to said this is the first time they’ve seen such extensive closure to operating rooms.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council chief receives honorary degree from Sask. Polytech
Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand has been awarded an honorary degree in Applied Studies from Saskatchewan Polytechnic.
-
'They can see the personalities of the cats': Saskatoon café helps get cats adopted in a unique way
There’s a café in Saskatoon that can prove it’s heads and tails above the rest.
Edmonton
-
Whitecourt declares state of local emergency due to flooding, issues evacuation orders
The Town of Whitecourt, approximately 180 km northwest of Edmonton, has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding.
-
Flooding prompts numerous alerts in Yellowhead County, Edson
The Town of Edson declared a state of local emergency Monday due to rainfall and flooding, which later also prompted the evacuation of a nearby hamlet and a shelter-in-place order for another.
-
'We're gonna have a flood': Naheed Nenshi recalls 2013 flood, 10 years later
The man who was leading Calgary through its most vulnerable point says there is a lot to be proud of what's been done and learned since the 2013 flood.
Vancouver
-
Housekeepers injured in B.C. bus rollover forced to make risky, long commute: union
The majority of people who were injured in a bus crash in northern B.C. last week were immigrant women who were forced to travel to work in unsafe conditions, according to the labour union representing them.
-
Victoria sailor sets solo record in gruelling Race to Alaska
Victoria’s Eric Pesty was greeted by a jubilant crowd when he completed a remarkable feat on Friday, coming third overall in the 1,200-kilometre Race to Alaska and setting a new record for solo sailing participants.
-
B.C. launches $20M Fraser Valley flood mitigation fund
The British Columbia government says a new $20-million flood mitigation program for the Fraser Valley will help support farmers and food resiliency in prime agricultural areas that were inundated by floodwaters in November 2021.
Regina
-
Regina mayor claims substance abuse a main issue, after tent encampment appears at city hall
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters claims a tent city that has formed in front of city hall is more about substance abuse issues, not housing availability.
-
Sask. man charged with murder in relation to death near Esterhazy
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a man’s death near Esterhazy, Sask.
-
'Die Alone' sees Sask. filmmakers bring movie production back to Regina
A post apocalyptic love story made for Saskatchewan is currently filming on the streets of Regina.