OTTAWA -- On the day Ontario set a record for highest number of new cases of COVID-19, 70 more Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are 2,432 new cases of COVID-19. It's the third straight day Ontario has logged more than 2,000 cases of novel coronavirus.

Public Health Ontario announced 737 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region and 209 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

