OTTAWA -- On the day Ontario set a record for highest number of new cases of COVID-19, 52 more Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 9,211 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 388 deaths.

Public Health Ontario had reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. OPH told CTV News by email late last week that a realignment of databases was underway, which was leading to data discrepancies between local and provincial health authorities.

"Given several factors, it is often the case that reported numbers from public health units do not match provincial data during a specific snapshot in time. This is mainly due to time lag."

Across Ontario, there are 2,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. It's the third straight day Ontario has logged more than 2,000 cases of novel coronavirus.

Public Health Ontario announced 737 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region and 209 in York Region.

OTTAWA COVID-19 STATUS: ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa remains in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework. Ottawa moved into the restriction level on Nov. 7.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 28.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.3 per cent (Dec. 9 to 15)

Reproduction Number: 0.97 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 380 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 361 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 23 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related complications.

One person is currently in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is under the age of 10, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s, three are in their 60s, six are in their 70s, seven are in their 80s (one in the ICU), one is in their 90s.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new case (644 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (1,078 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Nine new cases (1,916 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (1,263 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,158 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Ten new cases (1,071 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (708 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (456 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (542 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (375 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted the 2,432 cases of COVID-19 across Ontario are based on nearly 52,800 tests completed.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,819 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 15. A total 3,951 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

Ottawa's positivity rate was 1.3 per cent for Dec. 9 to 15.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Here is a look at the COVID-19 situation across the region:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 16 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 6 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (which includes Gatineau): 47 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 19 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Glebe Centre long-0temr care home. One staff member has tested positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 outbreak is over at École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux.

There are three active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis Featherston Drive Public School Pleasant Park Public School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Centre d'Accueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre long-term care home (NEW) Group Home – 22562 Maison Accueil-Sagesse Manotick Place Retirement Home Maycourt Hospice Montfort Hospital - 3C St. Louis Residence The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).