OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, while Ontario has set a new one-day record for cases of novel coronavirus.

Across Ontario, 3,519 cases of COVID-19 were reported, up from 3,266 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The daily report shows 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

There are 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region, and 10 new cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Public Health Ontario says there are 891 new cases in Toronto, 569 in Peel Region, 457 in York Region and 174 in Durham Region. Windsor-Essex County reported 208 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.