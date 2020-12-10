OTTAWA -- On the day Ontario set the record for highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, 56 more Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario reports 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. That's the highest one-day total in Ottawa in four days.

Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Across Ontario, there are 1,983 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today. Public Health Ontario reported 515 new cases in Peel Region, 496 cases in Toronto and 208 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,829 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 8.

A total 4,597 lab tests were performed at Ottawa facilities.

The average turnaround time for COVID-19 test results is 25 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region

Seventeen new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported nine new cases.

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County.

Quebec health officials reported 27 new cases in the Outaouais, which includes Gatineau.