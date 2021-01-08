OTTAWA -- Ontario has set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases, while health officials are reporting 154 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 4,249 cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today. The Ministry of Health says there was a data upload delay at Toronto Public Health and therefore approximately 450 additional cases were included in Friday's report.

The previous single day record for COVID-19 cases in Ontario was 3,519 cases on Thursday.

There are 1,382 new cases in Toronto, 691 in Peel Region, 427 in York Region, 213 in Niagara Region and 176 cases in Hamilton.

COVID-19 CASE DISCREPANCY

Ontario health officials reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today.

On Thursday, there was a major discrepancy in COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa. Ontario had reported 164 cases in Ottawa, while Ottawa Public Health announced 68 new cases of COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa Public Health said, "OPH received a large number of case reports late Wednesday, which is reflected in the provincial counts, and not in the COVID-19 Ottawa database counts."

"OPH anticipates the discrepancy between the provincial and OPH dashboard case counts on Jan. 7 to be adjusted in the days to come."

Ottawa Public Health says it uses a different database system than the Ontario provincial COVID-19 dashboards, which pull data at different times of day about Ottawa residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health will release the COVID-19 data for Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION