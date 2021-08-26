OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 18th straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Across Ontario, there are 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Health officials say there are 144 cases in Toronto, 102 in Peel Region, 97 in York Region and 78 in Windsor-Essex.

The 15 new cases in Ottawa on Thursday follows 19 on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,378 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 24.

A total of 2,471 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION