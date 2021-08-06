OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the second straight day with double-digit COVID-19 case numbers.

Across Ontario there are 340 new cases of COVID-19. It's the first time Ontario has seen more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 since late June. There are 80 new cases in Toronto, 41 in York Region, 36 in Peel Region and 23 in Windsor-Essex.

The 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 11 new cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,162 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 4.

A total of 2,457 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION