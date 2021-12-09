On the day Ontario sees the highest one-day case increase in six months, Public Health Ontario is reporting 36 cases in Ottawa.

The 36 cases today follows 74 new cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,290 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That's the highest daily case count since May 24, when 1,446 infections were confirmed.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 1,290 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 590 cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 155 people in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 131 are not fully vaccinated. A total of 232 of the 309 people in hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 2,645 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 7.

A total of 3,920 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION