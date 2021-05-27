OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the eighth straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Across Ontario, there are 1,135 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials say there are 316 new cases in Toronto, 271 in Peel Region and 75 in York Region.

The 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 63 new cases on Wednesday and 48 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,329 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 25.

A total of 2,339 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 14 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION