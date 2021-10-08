OTTAWA -- Ontario's highest court has dismissed an appeal by the man who killed Ottawa police Const. Eric Czapnik 12 years ago.

Kevin Gregson was convicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the Dec. 29, 2009 death of Czapnik outside the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

Gregson, a former RCMP officer, appealed the conviction to the Ontario Court of Appeal and asked for a new trial on the grounds that his legal aid lawyer breached his duty of loyalty to him.

Gregson's lawyer for the trial was legal aid lawyer Craig Fleming.

The case was heard by video conference in May.

In a ruling late Thursday, the court dismissed the appeal, saying the lawyer did not breach his duty of loyalty to the appellant.

In March 2012, a jury found Gregson guilty of first-degree murder.