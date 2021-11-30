OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as Ontario’s death toll from the virus hits 10,000 people.

The province reported three new deaths from the virus on Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities in the province to 10,000 since the pandemic began.

Ottawa’s 16 new cases come after 26 on Monday and 61 on Sunday, the most since May.

Case counts are generally lower on Tuesdays because of lower testing volumes over the weekend.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 794, up from 675 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Tuesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 266 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 218 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 153 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 134 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,111 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday. A total of 2,521 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION