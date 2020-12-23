OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, among more than 2,400 provincewide.

Ottawa has been posting relatively low numbers compared to other large urban centres in the region, but Wednesday's report is a notable jump from the 16 new cases Ottawa Public Health reported on Tuesday.

Updated local figures from OPH are due at around 12:30 p.m. today.

Across Ontario, there are 2,408 new cases and 41 new deaths. There are 629 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 234 in Windsor-Essex County, 190 in York Region and 150 in Hamilton, Ontario's lockdown regions.

A provincewide lockdown begins at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 26.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 56,660 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Tuesday. There are 66,976 COVID-19 tests still under investigation provincewide.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will deliver updated local testing figures this afternoon. On Tuesday, the task force said there were 3,330 still in progress.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following in health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 case removed

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

The Quebec government reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.