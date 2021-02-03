OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The figure is part of 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario. Health officials also reported 67 new deaths provincewide and 1,745 new resolved cases.

The Ontario report follows two days of fewer than 30 cases reported each day by Ottawa Public Health.

A full local update from Ottawa Public Health is due at around 12:30 p.m. Figures from the province often differ from OPH due to different data collection times.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 1

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 26,337*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 25,350

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 52,418 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Tuesday and 44,606 tests remain under investigation.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce on local testing figures is due this afternoon.

The taskforce said 1,276 swabs were taken at assessment centres on Monday and 2,657 lab tests were performed.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.