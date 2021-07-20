OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today.

Two new cases were also reported on Monday.

A full snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH and Public Health Ontario can differ because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 127 newly confirmed infections and said two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 126 cases are now considered resolved.

Three new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region. No other eastern Ontario public health unit reported any new cases Tuesday.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 760,252

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 588,689

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 65 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,229,842

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: One new case

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.