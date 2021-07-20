Advertisement
Ontario reports two new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday
OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today.
Two new cases were also reported on Monday.
A full snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH and Public Health Ontario can differ because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.
Across Ontario, health officials reported 127 newly confirmed infections and said two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 126 cases are now considered resolved.
Three new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region. No other eastern Ontario public health unit reported any new cases Tuesday.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 760,252
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 588,689
- Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 65 per cent
- Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,229,842
*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases
- Outaouais: One new case
This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.