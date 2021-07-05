OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

A full snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 170 new cases and one more death. Another 233 cases are now considered resolved.

Three new cases were reported across the region outside of Ottawa. Two new cases were reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit and one new case was reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit and the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 2:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 731,735

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 302,943

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 79 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 36 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Three new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.